Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $182.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

