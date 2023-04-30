SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 12.2 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
