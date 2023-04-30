Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 18,890 shares traded.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

