Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €107.45 ($119.39) and last traded at €107.70 ($119.67). 299,687 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.20 ($120.22).

Symrise Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €99.73 and a 200 day moving average of €101.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

