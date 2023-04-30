Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

GILD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

