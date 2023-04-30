Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.15 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

