Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

