Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.12.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

