Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.