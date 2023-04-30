Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

