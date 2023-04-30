Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.67. 1,162,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,577,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TALO. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

