Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $43.13.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

