Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 111 ($1.39) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.77) to GBX 154 ($1.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.67 ($1.59).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.60) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.57. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.65 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($108,784.89). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

