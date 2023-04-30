TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

