TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.