TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Workday by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Workday by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

