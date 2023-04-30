TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2,089.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

