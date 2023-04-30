TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after acquiring an additional 844,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after acquiring an additional 781,733 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.