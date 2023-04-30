TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PFFD opened at $19.93 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

