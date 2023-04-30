TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

