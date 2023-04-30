TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

