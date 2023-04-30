TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,648 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $6,295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $19.37 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,004.00%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.