TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPG opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

