TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 16.3 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

NYCB stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

