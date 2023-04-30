TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $33.04 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

