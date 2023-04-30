TD Securities Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$14.50

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Aecon Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

