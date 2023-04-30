TD Securities Raises CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.31 billion.

