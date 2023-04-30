TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

