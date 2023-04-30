Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Maintains Rating from 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

