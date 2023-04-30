Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $235.96

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.96 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($2.97). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 648,587 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £729.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4,750.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.