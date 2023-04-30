Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.