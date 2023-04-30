Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
TENX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
