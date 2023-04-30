Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

