TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFII. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.609 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.