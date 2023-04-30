The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

