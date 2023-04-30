The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp Trading Up 14.8 %

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 31.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

