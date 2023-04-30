The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of BK opened at $42.59 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

