The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.29

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.29 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.54). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,076,648 shares.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -575.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.23.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
