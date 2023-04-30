The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 690,870 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in The Pennant Group by 919.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 440,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 201,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

