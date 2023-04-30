Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

