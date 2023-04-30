Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.78 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

