TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.28. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 392 shares traded.
TOR Minerals International Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.
