Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.