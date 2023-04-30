Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

