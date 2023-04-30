Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Trex by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

