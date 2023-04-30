Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

TRT stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.