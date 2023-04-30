True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 299,005 shares trading hands.
True Drinks Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $497.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True Drinks (TRUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.