True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 299,005 shares trading hands.

True Drinks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $497.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About True Drinks

(Get Rating)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.