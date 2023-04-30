Truist Financial Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $127.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEL opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.