Truist Financial Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $421.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

