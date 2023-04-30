Truist Financial Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $31.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

