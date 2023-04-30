Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $23.79 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Further Reading

